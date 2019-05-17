Clemson breaks out the bats in the second

Clemson got things going in the bottom of the second inning Friday in Game 2 of its three-game series with Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers scored five runs in the inning on seven hits to take control of the game.

Michael Green got things started with a double to right centerfield that brought Kyle Wilkie and Bryar Hawkins home to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Chad Fairey followed with an RBI single through the right side to score Green.

Bryce Teodosio had a single through the left side to score Fairey, giving Clemson a 4-1 lead. Justin Hawkins singled through the left to score Teodosio for the final run of the inning.

Clemson led 5-1 after two innings of play.