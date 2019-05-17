Clemson legacy recruit hoping for offer from Tigers

The son of a former Clemson football great will soon return to campus after attending the Orange & White spring game last month.

Chandler (Ariz.) 2021 defensive lineman Brandon Buckner told The Clemson Insider he plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I’ll be in Clemson for the day camp in the summer,” he said.

Buckner has Power Five offers to play for Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State and Maryland, and was recently named DL MVP of The Opening regional combine that took place in the Oakland area last weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound sophomore is the son of former Clemson and NFL standout Brentson Buckner, who is now the defensive line coach of the Oakland Raiders after previously serving as the D-line coach for both the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018).

As you’d expect, Brandon has heard a lot about Clemson from his father, who was an All-ACC defensive tackle for the Tigers from 1990-’93 before being drafted in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“My dad tells me about Clemson all the time. He bleeds purple and orange,” Brandon said of Brentson, who went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL and appear in two Super Bowls for the Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

“My mom and dad both met at Clemson so they have a lot of history there. I’ve been going to Clemson games ever since I was little. It’s definitely a special place because I do have family that lives in South Carolina. But I do love the atmosphere and how coach Dabo has built there. It’s a great place and I always like going down there when I get a chance.”

Brandon will make the trip to Clemson next month with his mother as well as a close friend, Charlotte (N.C.) Hough 2021 four-star running back Evan Pryor.

Brandon is looking to improve his game and show well in front of Clemson’s coaches at the Swinney Camp.

“I just want to work on my technique and learn to better myself as a player and get ready for the season,” he said.

Besides those that have already offered, Brandon is receiving interest from schools such as Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Cal and Utah along with Clemson.

Needless to say, an offer from his father’s alma mater would certainly impact his recruitment should he get the chance to play for the Tigers.

“Because my dad went there, it would be cool following in his footsteps and picking up where he left off,” Brandon said. “I really like the coaching staff. Also some of my favorite players play for Clemson – Xavier Thomas, Isaiah Simmons. It would definitely be an honor, and I’ve been watching Clemson ever since I was born so it would definitely turn my dreams into a reality.”

With two years of high school still in his future, Brandon has plenty of time to go through the recruiting process and eventually choose a college.

But what will be important to Brandon when he makes his decision?

“The most important part is probably a place that feels like home,” he said. “A place that my family can call home and see me going. Definitely a school that has great academics and can help me after football. Because football isn’t going to last forever, and I just want a place that makes me a better person on and off the field. And definitely a place that’s ready to compete for a national championship.”