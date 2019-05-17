Commit Mayes helping to recruit 2 top WRs

Clemson has loaded up on the offensive line in its 2020 class, headlined by five of the top 350 players in the country.

The Clemson Insider caught up with one of those O-line commits, four-star offensive guard Mitchell Mayes, to talk about life after committing, his help on the recruiting trail, and plans for development during his upcoming senior season.

Mayes told TCI that he is “extremely excited” to join the Tigers in 2020 and “can’t wait to be officially a part of the Clemson family.”

Dabo Swinney and company still have several top recruits on their radar, but they have already put together what could very well end up being the No. 1 class in the nation. Mayes believes the best is still yet to come with this class.

“We have some really good people which is sometimes overlooked,” he said. “Those good people just so happen to be extremely talented football players as well. We are only going to get better from here.”

Speaking of possible future commits, Mayes is currently helping the Tigers recruit a couple of top offensive targets.

“I’ve been talking with Julian Fleming and E.J. Williams as of right now,” Mayes said. “We need to add to WRU.”

They both have a partly sunny outlook on the TCI forecast and Fleming plans to announce his decision May 31.

“I feel good about where Clemson is in for both of the talented wide receivers’ recruitments at this point,” Mayes said. “No predictions but I’ll continue to work on both guys.”

Mayes plans on continuing to develop his all-around game leading up to next year, and he is optimistic that the Tigers’ offense can reach heights they can’t imagine.

“I believe we could be a very versatile offense,” he said. “With power on the OL and speed in the backfield and hopefully stars out wide, we will look great.”