Lee says Tigers still need to win on Saturday

Despite beating Wake Forest in the first two games of its weekend series, Clemson head coach Monte Lee says the Tigers still need to win Saturday’s series finale to help their postseason chances.

Clemson beat the Demon Deacons, 10-9, Friday to secure its first series victory since it beat Louisville on April 6. The win lifted the Tigers to 33-22 overall mark and 15-14 in ACC play.

Lee said there is a big difference when it comes to securing an NCAA Tournament bid with a 16-14 conference record than a 15-15 mark, which is why Saturday’s game will be so important.

Watch Lee’s interview with the media on TCITV.