Penley likes Clemson's chances in NCAA National Tournament

Clemson’s golf team is seeded No. 13 for the NCAA National Tournament at the Blessings in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Thirty teams qualified for the national championships on May 24-29.

The Tigers are coming off a third-place finish at the NCAA Austin Regional in Austin, Texas. This marks the fifth straight year head coach Larry Penley’s team has qualified for the national tournament, one of just nine schools that can make that claim.

On Friday, Penley spoke to the media to discuss the Tigers’ chances in next week’s national tournament.

–Photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications