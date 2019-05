In presumably his final game in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, junior Logan Davidson started out hot and put the Tigers on board first in the bottom half of the first inning with a two-run homer giving Clemson a 2-0 lead.

Sam Hall led off the inning, reaching first on a walk before Davidson launched a two-run shot to straight away centerfield. It was his 15th home run of the season giving him the team lead in homers. Clemson took 2-0 advantage over the Demon Deacons after one inning.