Deacons route Tigers, NCAA hopes up in air

Clemson had a chance Saturday to effectively secure an NCAA Tournament berth with a sweep-clinching win against Wake Forest.

But, instead the Tigers (33-23, 15-15 ACC) find themselves on the bubble after the final game of the regular season.

The Demon Deacons racked up 18 hits, the most hits allowed this season by a Tiger team since South Carolina’s 17, on their way to a 14-5 win. Clemson is now down to as far as 40th in the RPI.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was frustrated and disappointed with the Tigers’ performance Saturday.

“Today was frustrating to say the least. We didn’t play well in any phase of the game,” Lee said. “We needed to pitch well today and we did not and we have to do a better job of competing with two strikes.”

Lee believes momentum in college baseball has more to do with your starting pitcher in a game then the previous day’s outcome.

“I still believe momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher. You are going to win games when you have a quality start from your starting pitcher,” Lee said. “Those are the things we have to do and keep our relievers to one inning spurts.”

Clemson jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Sam Hall walked and junior Logan Davidson launched a two-run home run to center field giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Wake Forest (30-25, 14-16 ACC) stormed back in the top of the third with four runs on some shotty fielding by the Tigers. Logan Harvey walked with one out, Michael Turconni singled and reached second on an error before both scored on a Patrick Frick single. Chris Lanzilli walked, and Bobby Seymour hit a two-RBI single to give the Demon Deacons a 4-2 lead.

The Demon Deacons tacked on five more runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 9-2. Jake Mueller, Turconni and Frick knocked RBI singles and Lanzilli singled up the middle for a pair of runs.

The Tigers pushed back in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer by Chad Fairey that scored Kyle Wilkie to cut the deficit to 9-4 after six innings.

In the top of the eighth Wake Forest added four more runs in the top of the eighth to put the game beyond reasonable doubt. Shane Muntz hit an RBI single through the left side and then Steel hit a three-run homer to left field giving the Demon Deacons a 13-4 lead.

Grayson Byrd hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth to cut the score to 13-5.

Clemson will be back in action in the ACC Tournament in Durham next week. Seeding, dates, and times will be announced shortly.