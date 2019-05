Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was in Clemson Saturday as he hosted his football camp at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

Watson, who is the Pro Bowl quarterback for the Houston Texans, hosted 450 kids who came from all over the Upstate to learn from the national championship quarterback. Besides Watson, current and former Clemson players helped with instruction in the camp.

