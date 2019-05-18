Photo Gallery: 5-star Myles Murphy announces for Clemson

Photo Gallery: 5-star Myles Murphy announces for Clemson

Photo Gallery: 5-star Myles Murphy announces for Clemson

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — 5-star DE Myles Murphy let the world know Friday night that he planned to be a Clemson Tiger.

The Clemson Insider was on location for the ceremony.  Check out the big announcement in TCI’s Photo Gallery!

For the first time since April 6, Clemson secured a series win in conference play with a 10-9 victory over Wake Forest Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Demon Deacons jumped out to an early 1-0 (…)

