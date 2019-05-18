Watson’s advice for Lawrence: ‘Don’t get comfortable’

When Deshaun Watson was asked to critique Trevor Lawrence’s freshman season at Clemson, the former Tiger said there was nothing really to critique.

Watson was back in Clemson Saturday morning hosting his own football camp at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. The Pro Bowl quarterback of the Houston Texans led the Tigers to the 2016 National Championship.

During his three seasons as Clemson’s starting quarterback, Watson led the Tigers to a 32-3 record as a starter, while being a two-time Heisman Trophy Finalist. He also won the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards as the nation’s best quarterback in 2015 and 2016. He won the Johnny Unitas Award as well.

As for watching what Lawrence did this past season in leading Clemson to a perfect 15-0 record, including and 11-0 mark as a starter, and another national championship, Watson had nothing to offer up except continuing to improve.

“Don’t get comfortable, which he won’t. He is that type of guy that loves the work and loves the grind and feels like he can always improve,” Watson said. “(Dabo) Swinney is going to make sure and Coach (Brandon) Streeter is going to make sure that he is going to continue to improve because that is the same thing, they did with me.

“There was no, ‘Hey! You are good at this.’ No! Even if I was good in something, they were always working with me.”

In 2018, Lawrence became the first freshman quarterback in 33 years to lead his team to a national championship. The ACC Rookie of the Year completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns. He threw just four interceptions in 397 attempts and none in the College Football Playoffs.

“He is going to be just fine. Keep the right mindset and the right focus and he will be good,” Watson said.