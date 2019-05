The Atlantic Coast Conference announced game times for Clemson’s first two games of the ACC Baseball Championship this week at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

The Tigers, the No. 8 seed, will play No. 12 seed Boston College at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and top seed Louisville on Thursday, also at 11 a.m.

Clemson (33-23, 15-15 ACC) beat the Eagles two out of three games this season in Chestnut Hill, while they took two of three from Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.