Offer would put Clemson ‘high’ on list for coveted QB prospect

There is plenty of mutual interest between Clemson and elite 2021 quarterback prospect Aaron McLaughlin.

The highly sought-after sophomore signal-caller from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark has compiled an offer list that includes schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Penn State, Michigan, Southern Cal and Texas A&M.

Clemson is among the schools McLaughlin (6-5, 220) is high on and he hopes to see the Tigers eventually pull the trigger on an offer.

“If they offer me they will be high on my list,” he said.

McLaughlin made an unofficial visit to check out Clemson earlier this spring and came away impressed by his first experience on campus.

“I really like Clemson,” he said. “It’s a great school and football program.”

McLaughlin is looking to continue building a bond with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter as he progresses in the recruiting process.

“It’s good,” he said of their relationship. “I am comfortable around him.”

McLaughlin feels he fits Clemson’s offensive system “very well” and that he “can do everything and more that they ask of their quarterbacks.”

This spring, McLaughlin has visited North Carolina, NC State, Florida, Alabama and Arkansas along with Clemson.