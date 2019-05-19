Watson finding new ways to learn in the NFL

After taking the NFL world by storm in the first half of his rookie season, Deshaun Watson missed the second half of the year after tearing his ACL.

Some wondered how the injury, added on to the ACL tear he suffered during his freshman season at Clemson, would affect Watson in year two.

It did not.

Despite being sacked an NFL-high 62 times last year, Watson led the Houston Texans to an 11-5 record, which included nine straight wins at one point, and an AFC South Division Championship. He also earned his first Pro Bowl honor.

So, what’s in store for year three?

“I’m always learning and I’m always improving,” Watson said. “Even guys like Tom Brady will tell you, Drew Brees, they’re always improving.”

If Watson continues to improve like he says, that’s bad news for the rest of the AFC South and the NFL as a whole. Last year, Clemson’s national championship quarterback threw for 4,165 yards, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes. He had a quarterback rating of 103.1, while throwing 26 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

“The game is always changing, especially defensively, and so for us, as a quarterback, you are always trying to learn and find new ways to attack a defense,” he said.