ACC Baseball Championship: Pool A Overview

Clemson, the #8 seed, will be in Pool A of the ACC Baseball Championship along with top-seed Louisville and #12 seed Boston College. As members of the Atlantic Division, all three teams have already faced off this season. Clemson won two of three games at Boston College (8-1, 9-5, 2-3) in late March before taking two of three home games from Louisville (5-1, 6-3, 4-7) in early April. Boston College played at Louisville on the opening weekend of ACC play with the Cardinals winning two of three games (4-0, 11-4, 4-6).
Pool A Schedule
5/21
Tuesday
#12 Boston College vs. #8 Clemson
11:00AM
5/22
Wednesday
#1 Louisville vs. #12 Boston College
11:00AM
5/23
Thursday
#8 Clemson vs. #1 Louisville
11:00AM
Clemson vs. Pool Opponents in Tournament Play
Boston College
0-0
0-0 in Pool Play
Louisville
2-0
2-0 in Pool Play
2015
Durham
#5 Clemson 7, #1 Louisville 2
2016
Durham
#6 Clemson 5, #2 Louisville 3
Pool A Team Overviews
Louisville
Clemson
Boston College
Overall
4313
33-23
29-26
ACC
21-9
15-15
12-18
Batting:
Average
.298
.267
.289
Runs/Game
7.9
6.7
5.8
Home Runs
47
77
27
Triples
17
8
18
Doubles
121
108
102
Walks
293
261
218
HBP
52
55
45
Strikeouts
366
510
375
Stolen Bases
97-121
91-116
91-125
Pitching:
ERA
3.65
4.44
5.35
Opp BA
.215
.248
.265
Walks
213
212
270
HBP
41
53
59
Strikeouts
591
487
413
Fielding:
Fielding %
.977
.970
.972
Errors
46
63
57
Clemson Career Stats in the ACC Baseball Championship
Although it’s been a season of adversity for Clemson, it is a season that is not over yet. After finishing the regular season with a series win against Wake Forest, the Tigers now have to do all they can in the (…)
Clemson golfer Bryson Nimmer has been named one of 10 finalists for the Fred Haskins Award. The honor is presented each year to the top collegiate golfer. Nimmer is one of two ACC players on the list, as he (…)
Clemson senior infielder/outfielder Grayson Byrd has been named the ACC Baseball Player of the Week, while Georgia Tech junior lefthander Connor Thomas is Pitcher of the Week. ACC weekly honors are determined (…)
Playing in the World University Games could not come at a better time for the Clemson men’s basketball team. The Tigers have to replace four seniors from last year’s squad. Those four seniors—Shelton (…)
Blake Miller is in an enviable position as a class of 2022 prospect. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound rising sophomore offensive lineman from Strongsville (Ohio) has already received several college offers and is (…)
After taking the NFL world by storm in the first half of his rookie season, Deshaun Watson missed the second half of the year after tearing his ACL. Some wondered how the injury, added on to the ACL (…)
There is plenty of mutual interest between Clemson and elite 2021 quarterback prospect Aaron McLaughlin. The highly sought-after sophomore signal-caller from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark has compiled an (…)