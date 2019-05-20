ACC Baseball Championship: Pool A Overview

ACC Baseball Championship: Pool A Overview

ACC Baseball Championship: Pool A Overview

Clemson, the #8 seed, will be in Pool A of the ACC Baseball Championship along with top-seed Louisville and #12 seed Boston College. As members of the Atlantic Division, all three teams have already faced off this season. Clemson won two of three games at Boston College (8-1, 9-5, 2-3) in late March before taking two of three home games from Louisville (5-1, 6-3, 4-7) in early April. Boston College played at Louisville on the opening weekend of ACC play with the Cardinals winning two of three games (4-0, 11-4, 4-6).

 

Pool A Schedule

5/21 Tuesday #12 Boston College vs. #8 Clemson 11:00AM
5/22 Wednesday #1 Louisville vs. #12 Boston College 11:00AM
5/23 Thursday #8 Clemson vs. #1 Louisville 11:00AM

Clemson vs. Pool Opponents in Tournament Play

Boston College 0-0 0-0 in Pool Play
Louisville 2-0 2-0 in Pool Play
2015 Durham #5 Clemson 7, #1 Louisville 2
2016 Durham #6 Clemson 5, #2 Louisville 3

Pool A Team Overviews

Louisville Clemson Boston College
Overall 4313 33-23 29-26
ACC 21-9 15-15 12-18
Batting:
Average .298 .267 .289
Runs/Game 7.9 6.7 5.8
Home Runs 47 77 27
Triples 17 8 18
Doubles 121 108 102
Walks 293 261 218
HBP 52 55 45
Strikeouts 366 510 375
Stolen Bases 97-121 91-116 91-125
Pitching:
ERA 3.65 4.44 5.35
Opp BA .215 .248 .265
Walks 213 212 270
HBP 41 53 59
Strikeouts 591 487 413
Fielding:
Fielding % .977 .970 .972
Errors 46 63 57

Clemson Career Stats in the ACC Baseball Championship

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Wilkie .368 5-5 19 4 7 2 2-4 HBP, 0-1 SB
Davidson .273 5-5 22 4 6 8 2-6 3 HR, 2B
J. Hawkins .250 2-2 4 1 1 1 2-2 2B, SF
Byrd .182 5-3 11 0 2 0 1-5
Greene .130 8-7 23 5 3 4 5-6 2B, SH
Hall .125 3-3 8 4 1 0 2-3 2B, HBP, SH
Weatherly N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Jones 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.1 1 0 0 2-0 .200
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0-1 .000
Clark 3.38 1-0 1-0 2.2 3 1 1 1-2 .250
Crawford 6.75 2-2 0-0 8.0 7 6 6 6-4 .269
Spiers 13.50 1-0 0-0 0.2 1 1 1 1-0 .333
Griffith 27.00 1-0 0-1 0.1 2 3 1 0-1 .500

