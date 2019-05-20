ACC Baseball Championship: Pool A Overview

Clemson, the #8 seed, will be in Pool A of the ACC Baseball Championship along with top-seed Louisville and #12 seed Boston College. As members of the Atlantic Division, all three teams have already faced off this season. Clemson won two of three games at Boston College (8-1, 9-5, 2-3) in late March before taking two of three home games from Louisville (5-1, 6-3, 4-7) in early April. Boston College played at Louisville on the opening weekend of ACC play with the Cardinals winning two of three games (4-0, 11-4, 4-6).

Pool A Schedule

5/21 Tuesday #12 Boston College vs. #8 Clemson 11:00AM 5/22 Wednesday #1 Louisville vs. #12 Boston College 11:00AM 5/23 Thursday #8 Clemson vs. #1 Louisville 11:00AM

Clemson vs. Pool Opponents in Tournament Play

Boston College 0-0 0-0 in Pool Play Louisville 2-0 2-0 in Pool Play 2015 Durham #5 Clemson 7, #1 Louisville 2 2016 Durham #6 Clemson 5, #2 Louisville 3

Pool A Team Overviews

Louisville Clemson Boston College Overall 4313 33-23 29-26 ACC 21-9 15-15 12-18 Batting: Average .298 .267 .289 Runs/Game 7.9 6.7 5.8 Home Runs 47 77 27 Triples 17 8 18 Doubles 121 108 102 Walks 293 261 218 HBP 52 55 45 Strikeouts 366 510 375 Stolen Bases 97-121 91-116 91-125 Pitching: ERA 3.65 4.44 5.35 Opp BA .215 .248 .265 Walks 213 212 270 HBP 41 53 59 Strikeouts 591 487 413 Fielding: Fielding % .977 .970 .972 Errors 46 63 57

Clemson Career Stats in the ACC Baseball Championship