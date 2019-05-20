Despite adversity, Tigers have played together

Although it’s been a season of adversity for Clemson, it is a season that is not over yet.

After finishing the regular season with a series win against Wake Forest, the Tigers now have to do all they can in the ACC Tournament to prove they deserve an NCAA bid.

Logan Davidson, who graduated in three years and is projected to be a high draft pick in next month’s MLB Draft, likely played his final game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. He says as tough as this season has been, it’s also been a learning experience for everyone involved.

“We definitely learned a lot,” he said after Saturday’s game. “Like you said, we faced a lot of adversity. We had a lot of tough losses in different ways. Sometimes you come off of a loss asking what you could’ve done differently. Sometimes there’s nothing that we could’ve done and then sometimes there’s some obvious things that you can point your finger to.

“Like if we would’ve been better here we would’ve been better on defense or this bunt situation, the little things that we need to be more disciplined in. I think that’s one of the things we’ve learned.”

Clemson finished the regular season with a 33-23 overall record a 15-15 record in ACC play. The Tigers clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament as the No. 8 seed and will play No. 12 Boston College on Tuesday at 11 a.m., and No. 1 Louisville Thursday at 11 a.m.

“In practice, even the little things that don’t seem like much whether it’s bunting in the cage or doing first and thirds defense out here on the field, whatever it is, if you do it the right way in practice so it’ll carry over to the field and during the game,” Davidson said.

Although the regular season brought more uncertainly to the postseason than Clemson would’ve liked, Davidson says, if anything, the Tigers have truly learned how to play together this season.

“I guess the biggest thing is to play together,” he said. “When the pitchers aren’t doing as well as they’d like to be doing or getting hit around a little bit, sometimes it takes a defender to make a really good play in the outfield or turn a double play or pick somebody off of second base. Whatever it is, you have to pick up your teammates. I think that’s definitely one of the biggest things we’ve learned this year.”