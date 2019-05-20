Kathleen Swinney: 'Clemson is such an amazing place'

Though she was a little scared and nervous because so much was changing and happening so fast, Kathleen Swinney knew Clemson was where her husband, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, and her family was supposed to be.

Dabo Swinney came to Clemson in the spring of 2003 as Tommy Bowden’s wide receivers coach. Five years later, he took over as the interim head coach after Bowden stepped down, and the rest is Clemson Football history.

In Part 3 of our series with Kathleen Swinney, Clemson’s First Lady of Football takes us through the early years at Clemson and then through the day of October 13, 2008, when Dabo Swinney became the interim head coach.