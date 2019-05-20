Six Tigers earn All-ACC honors

Baseball

Six Tigers earned First, Second or Third-Team All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Senior outfielder Grayson Byrd was a First-Team All-ACC selection, while junior shortstop Logan Davidson and freshman starting pitcher Davis Sharpe earned Second-Team All-ACC accolades.

Sophomore starting pitcher Mat Clark, junior relief pitcher Carson Spiers and junior catcher Kyle Wilkie earned Third-Team All-ACC honors. Clemson’s six selections tied for most in the ACC with Florida State, Georgia Tech and Louisville. Sharpe was named to the All-ACC Freshman team as well.

Byrd (Milton, Ga.) was named to an All-ACC team for the second time in his career, as he was a third-team pick in 2018. He is hitting a team-high .326 with 15 homers, two triples, 14 doubles, 56 RBIs, 46 runs, a .604 slugging percentage, .405 on-base percentage and four steals in 56 games.

Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.), who was a second-team selection in 2018, is hitting .294 with 15 homers, two triples, 16 doubles, 55 RBIs, 51 runs, a .592 slugging percentage, .409 on-base percentage, 17 steals and a .966 fielding percentage in 56 games at shortstop. Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) is 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 80 strikeouts against 32 walks in 77.2 innings pitched over 14 starts.

Wilkie (Cumming, Ga.), who was a Third-Team All-ACC selection in 2018, is hitting .294 with four homers and 33 RBIs. Clark (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) is 8-2 with a 3.06 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 56 strikeouts against 18 walks in 61.2 innings pitched over 12 appearances (nine starts). Spiers (Greenville, S.C.) has 11 saves, a 3.30 ERA, .213 opponents’ batting average and 42 strikeouts against 11 walks in 43.2 innings pitched over 28 relief appearances.

