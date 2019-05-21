Don't ask Byrd about his GPA, but his batting average is a different story

Logan Davidson has been the man on the Clemson baseball team since Seth Beer’s departure following last season. But Grayson Byrd has put together an incredible season without the preseason hype or eyes of the crowd.

Byrd led the Tigers in RBIs with 56 in the regular season, batting average at .326, hits with 74, and tied Davidson for the lead in home runs with 15. Davidson had a remarkable season as well finishing right behind Byrd in all those categories.

Academically Davidson finished with a 3.99 GPA with a degree in just three years, while Byrd took the long route starting at LSU and transferring to Clemson before sitting out a season for eligibility.

“The last four years have been awesome,” Byrd said.

“I know they have been talking a lot about Logan graduating in three years with a 3.99 GPA, I graduated in five, but I’m not going to tell you my GPA,” he continued with a laugh. “I’ve had a blast and it’s been an awesome four years here.”

While Byrd may not have had a stellar GPA, he got it done on the diamond and has stepped up to be a big bat for Clemson this year when needed. He finished the regular season hitting at least one home run in 10 of the last 13 games.

He will continue to be a crucial piece for the team as they enter the postseason on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Clemson, the No. 8 seed in the ACC Championship, will play No. 12 Boston College on Tuesday (11 a.m.) and No. 1 Louisville on Thursday (11 a.m.) from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

The Tigers (33-23, 15-15 ACC) need to win at least one game, maybe both to earn an 11th straight NCAA Tournament bid.

Byrd says with his time coming to an end at Clemson, and playing his final game in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, hasn’t sunk in yet, but you may find him “crying like a little girl” in his bed. But, he still has a chance to make an impact in the postseason.