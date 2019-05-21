Instant Replay: Boston College 7, Clemson 5

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 7-5, 11-inning loss to Boston College on Tuesday afternoon in the ACC Baseball Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

What happened?

The Tigers (33-24) struck first in the second inning as Chad Fairey led off with a single, moved around to third on a fielding error, and came in to score on a double play ball for a 1-0 lead. The Eagles (30-26) answered in the third inning as a two-out, two-run homer gave them a 2-1 lead. Boston College would add single runs in the fourth and fifth on solo homers to extend the lead to 4-1. Clemson cut into the lead in the sixth as the first two batters reached base to start the inning and Kyle Wilkie hit a sac fly to make it 4-2. The Eagles added a run in the eighth on another solo homer, but the Tigers answered in the bottom of the frame on a RBI single by Sam Hall and a two-run single by Michael Green to tie the game at 5-5. After two scoreless innings, Boston College broke thru for two runs on a bad-hop ball and RBI single to take the 7-5 win and eliminate Clemson from advancing out of Pool Play at the ACC Baseball Championship.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the late innings. Despite fighting back to tie the game, the Tigers stranded three runners in the seventh without scoring a run, two runners in the eighth (one in scoring position), and two runners in the tenth (both in scoring position). The Eagles finally made Clemson pay in the 11th as they turned two hits and an error into two runs to take the win.

What went right?

The Tigers showed some fight, battling back to tie the game in the eighth inning. Logan Davidson had two hits as well as pinch hitter Jordan Greene while Michael Green drove in two runs. Clemson picked up their “free 90s” too, drawing seven walks while also reaching base on three HBPs. Pitching wise, Sam Weatherly pitched well (allowing one run in 2.2 innings) while Jacob Hennessy tossed a perfect inning in the middle of the game.

What went wrong?

Travis Marr had a tough start, allowing three runs on six hits (two homers) in 3.1 innings. Weatherly and Owen Griffith also both allowed a run on a solo homer while Carson Spiers pitched well but appeared to tire some and a “bad hop” ball did him in. Offensively, the Tigers missed several chances throughout the game as they wasted 10 “free 90s” (only three scored) and stranded 11 runners in the contest.