Kathleen Swinney: 'We're still in awe Clemson has won two national championships in three years'

Kathleen Swinney says she is still in awe Clemson has won two national championships in the last three years.

“It is just amazing,” Kathleen said to The Clemson Insider. “There was so much work done on so many people’s part, starting with the players.”

In Part 4 of our Clemson’s Finest series with the First Lady of Clemson Football, Kathleen Swinney takes through the emotions of what it was like for her and her husband, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, after winning the first national championship. Then how special it was for Dabo Swinney to share winning a national championship this past year with his two sons, Will and Drew.

Watch Kathleen Swinney’s final interview with TCI, as she takes us through the national championship years.