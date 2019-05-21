Pearman checks out Florida TE ahead of Swinney Camp

Clemson has limited available space in its 2020 recruiting class, with just a few spots left to fill.

One of the positions the Tigers are without in the class is a tight end, and they would like to take one when it’s all said and done.

One of the tight ends squarely on Clemson’s radar is Diego LaMonica (6-5, 240) of Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep.

Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman made a spring evaluation period stop at LaMonica’s school to watch him practice recently, and the two have been staying in touch.

“He has basically told me to get ready to go up for the camp,” LaMonica said.

Pearman and the Tigers will be able to get a good look at LaMonica when he participates in a full session of the Dabo Swinney Camp next month.

“I’m going to be there June 4-6,” he said. “I’m very excited for that.”

It will mark LaMonica’s first time camping at Clemson, though he has been on campus a couple of times this spring for a junior day and the spring game.

Those visit experiences have sparked his interest in Dabo Swinney’s program.

“When I went up there for the first time, I went up with my pops and we did the junior day there,” LaMonica said. “It was really incredible, being able to see all the facilities that they have and how the coaches are and how the players interact with each other. It was really cool to be able to see that. It looked like a very tight group of people.”

LaMonica is also planning to camp at LSU and Penn State.

As he goes through the summer and gets ready for his upcoming senior season, LaMonica is focused on improving one aspect of his game in particular.

“Definitely to be able to block better,” he said. “That’s really the main thing that I’m focusing on, just being able to block from different areas.”

LaMonica’s offer list includes South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, UCF and others.

According to LaMonica, some of the other schools that have checked him out this spring are South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Iowa, UCF and USF.