Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Boston College

DURHAM, NC — Clemson and Boston College went 11 innings Tuesday to open play in the ACC Tournament.
DURHAM, N.C. — Prior to Clemson’s game at Coastal Carolina last week, Clemson head coach Monte Lee brought his team together and explained to them how the final four games of the regular season were (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 7-5, 11-inning loss to Boston College on Tuesday afternoon in the ACC Baseball Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. What happened? (…)
DURHAM, NC — Clemson head coach Monte Lee said he thought the Tigers were “still okay” in relation to making the NCAA Tournament after their 7-5 loss to Boston College in the ACC Baseball Championships. (…)
DURHAM, N.C. — With one out, it looked like Clemson’s Chad Fairey had a chance at a possible double-play ball in the top of the 11th inning. Instead, Peter Burns’ hit took a weird bounce off Fairey’s (…)
DURHAM, NC — Clemson stormed back in the eighth inning. Kyle Wilkie walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs Sam Hall singled to score Wilkie. Jordan Greene walked before Bo (…)
DURHAM, NC — Clemson closed the gap with Boston College in the sixth. Michael Green got a leadoff walk before Logan Davidson singled up the middle. Green advanced to third on the Davidson single. Kyle (…)
As a heavily recruited prospect, Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams has gotten to know a bunch of college coaches, but none better than Clemson assistant Todd Bates. Williams (…)
DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson took an early lead on Boston College in the ACC Baseball Championship’s opening game Tuesday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. Chad Fairey, who led off the (…)
Logan Davidson has been the man on the Clemson baseball team since Seth Beer’s departure following last season. But Grayson Byrd has put together an incredible season without the preseason hype or eyes (…)
DURHAM, N.C. — Number eight seed Clemson (33-23) opens play today in the 2019 ACC Baseball Championship against No. 12 seed Boston College (29-26). First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is scheduled for (…)