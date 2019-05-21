Tigers take early lead on BC

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson took an early lead on Boston College in the ACC Baseball Championship’s opening game Tuesday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Chad Fairey, who led off the second inning with a base hit to left field, scored the game’s first run when Sam Hall hit into a double play at shortstop.

Fairey got to third base with no outs in the inning after BC shortstop Brian Dempsey closed his glove to early on what looked like a routine double-play ball off the bat off the bat of Bryar Hawkins. The error moved Fairey to third base, setting up the game’s first run.