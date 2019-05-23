Big-time Tennessee tight end wants to visit Clemson again

After having a great experience at Clemson earlier this spring, big-time 2021 tight end Hudson Wolfe is highly interested in making a return trip to Tigertown.

“I would love to,” said Wolfe, who owns well over a dozen offers. “Hopefully we can work something out so that I could be on campus again soon.”

Wolfe, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound rising junior from Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County, traveled to Clemson for an unofficial visit in March.

Reflecting on his time on campus, Wolfe pointed to one part of the visit that really stood out to him.

“The people that were showing me around,” he said. “Those guys were great. Clemson really does have something special going on over there and I’d love to have the chance to be a part of it.”

Wolfe’s current offer list includes Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others.

With two years of high school still ahead of him, Wolfe is in no hurry to declare any favorites or accelerate the recruiting process.

“It’s still very early and I’m open to any school,” he said.

Wolfe would like to wrap up his recruitment and make his commitment by next spring when he is a rising senior. If Clemson sees fit to offer him before then, the Tigers would certainly have his attention.

“If they were to offer I would definitely consider playing for Clemson,” he said.

A host of schools have visited Hardin County to check on Wolfe during the spring evaluation period, including Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Auburn and Louisville.