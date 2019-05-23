Louisville head coach has high praise for Clemson

DURHAM, N.C. — Louisville head coach Don McDonnell left Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday very impressed with Clemson’s baseball team.

The Tigers beat the ACC Regular Season Champions for the third time in four tries this season with a 7-1 victory in the ACC Baseball Championship.

The veteran coach said Clemson is one of the best hitting teams against lefties he has seen and he was nothing but impressed with starting pitcher Mat Clark.

Watch McDonnell’s interview with media after the Tigers’ win on TCITV.