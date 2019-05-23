Stud DL Shaw draws visit from Clemson

The recruiting process has been progressing smoothly for Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive lineman Travis Shaw, a rising sophomore who already owns double-digit offers.

“It’s going pretty good,” Shaw said of his recruitment. “It slowed down for a while. It’s picking up now, just picked up two more big D-I offers.”

Shaw (6-5, 290) received his most recent offer from Auburn on Wednesday. Alabama extended an offer earlier this month, joining Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon on his early offer list.

Clemson is among other schools showing interest, and assistant coach Todd Bates visited Shaw’s school last week to watch the class of 2022 prospect practice.

“Coach Bates came by,” Shaw said. “It’s always a pleasure for any coach to come by. Since they’re the defending champs, it puts more of an edge on it.”

Shaw couldn’t speak directly with Bates at his school due to NCAA rules, but received a message from the Clemson coach through his high school coach.

“Just told me keep working and don’t settle to be average,” Shaw said.

Shaw visited Clemson for the spring game in April and intends to return to campus soon.

“I’m gonna be back at Clemson this summer,” he said.

As a freshman last season, Shaw recorded 52 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss on Grimsley’s varsity squad.