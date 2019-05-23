Tigers continue to pour it on Louisville

Baseball

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson continued to pour it on No. 7 Louisville in the top of the fifth inning at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

Jordan Greene smacked a two-out single through the left side to score Logan Davidson for a 6-0 lead. Davidson led off the inning with a single through the left side off reliever Garrett Schmeltz, who came in for starter Reid Detmers.

With two outs, Bryar Hawkins kept the inning alive with a base hit through the right side. Greene then followed with his single to extend the Tigers’ lead in the ACC Championship.

