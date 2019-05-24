Fast-rising DE ready to show off skills at Swinney Camp

It’s been a whirlwind past several weeks for Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School 2021 defensive end Cade Denhoff, who has suddenly seen his recruitment take off.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound rising junior has picked up offers left and right this spring, from schools such as Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisville and Iowa State.

“It’s going great,” Denhoff said of the recruiting process. “It really started to pick up during the spring evaluation period, and especially the last two or three weeks. Just busy, talking to coaches and figuring out summer plans.”

Coaches from a slew of college programs have visited Denhoff during the spring evaluation period, including a couple of Clemson assistants.

“Lemanski Hall came by and spoke with my coach and watched me practice, and then Mike Reed also came by,” Denhoff said. “Mike Reed was just checking up on me through my coach, but Coach Hall told my coach I look good and he wants me to come to camp in the summer.”

The fast-rising prospect plans to do just that and is eager to show off his skills as a pass-rusher at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“I will be at camp June 4-6,” Denhoff said. “I’m hoping to showcase my speed and quick hands and show my strength and technique as an outside speed rusher that can rush anybody in the ACC.”

Denhoff is getting ready to camp at some other schools as well.

“I’ll be going to Alabama, UF, Notre Dame and possibly Penn State for camp,” he said. “Not sure about any unofficial visits though.”

Denhoff made an unofficial visit to Clemson in March and also visited for the South Carolina game last season. He camped at Clemson last summer as well.

As a sophomore last season, Denhoff earned first-team all-county honors after recording 95 total tackles and 6.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles.