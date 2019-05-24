NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections (May 24)

As Clemson awaits a probable postseason bid, The Clemson Insider releases our projections for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

For a quick review, the field is made up of 64 teams split into 16 regional sites. The 64 teams consist of 31 automatic bids and 33 at-large selections.

We will break the bracket down into hosts, one-bid leagues, potential one-bid leagues, in the field, and then the bubble. Check back each day as we update the bubble and projections as conference tournament progress before releasing our entire field (with locations) on Monday morning.

Hosts (16 teams) Arkansas East Carolina Georgia Georgia Tech Louisville Miami (FL) Mississippi State NC State Oklahoma State Oregon State Stanford Texas Tech UCLA UC Santa Barbara Vanderbilt West Virginia Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

One-Bid Leagues (17 teams) America East Atlantic 10 Big South Colonial Horizon Harvard MAAC MAC Florida A&M Northeast Ohio Valley Army SoCon Southland Summit Southern WAC Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

Potential One-Bid Leagues (5 teams) Atlantic Sun Jacksonville (winners bracket)

Liberty (in losers bracket/potential at-large team) Big East Creighton (winners bracket/at-large lock) Mountain West Fresno State (winners bracket/likely at-large team) Sun Belt Georgia Southern (winners bracket)

Texas State (eliminated/potential at-large team) West Coast BYU (losers bracket/potential at-large team)

In The Field (18 teams) Arizona State Auburn Baylor California Clemson Connecticut Dallas Baptist Florida Atlantic Illinois Illinois State Indiana Indiana State LSU Nebraska North Carolina Ole Miss Tennessee Texas A&M Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

Bubble IN (8 spots) Team Record Conf RPI SOS Road Q1 Q2 57 Michigan 39-17 17-8 41 130 12-11 5-10 5-2 58 Duke 31-24 16-15 44 21 10-9 9-14 6-6 59 Florida State 35-21 17-14 53 59 7-10 8-11 6-7 60 Florida 33-24 13-18 26 3 6-12 13-20 8-1 61 Houston 32-24 12-14 42 32 12-8 8-11 8-5 62 UC Irvine 36-16 16-6 47 148 15-11 0-5 7-6 63 UCF 35-21 12-14 45 50 11-8 7-9 9-6 64 Missouri 34-22-1 13-17-1 30 26 11-12-1 10-17-1 4-0

Bubble OUT (8 teams) Team Record Conf RPI SOS Road Q1 Q2 65 Southern Miss 36-19 22-10 51 92 11-10 3-5 6-2 66 Arizona 30-24 13-14 46 28 8-14 3-16 12-2 67 Texas State 36-20 20-12 52 89 14-8 4-4 8-5 68 Liberty 38-19 16-9 50 121 12-13 4-3 5-6 69 Boston College 31-26 14-18 55 48 15-13 8-14 7-6 70 Wake Forest 31-26 15-17 54 40 9-15 7-12 7-7 71 Oklahoma 33-23 11-15 43 54 15-11 4-12 14-6 72 Virginia 32-24 14-18 48 31 9-9 8-16 6-5