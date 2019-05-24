NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections (May 24)

As Clemson awaits a probable postseason bid, The Clemson Insider releases our projections for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
For a quick review, the field is made up of 64 teams split into 16 regional sites. The 64 teams consist of 31 automatic bids and 33 at-large selections.
We will break the bracket down into hosts, one-bid leagues, potential one-bid leagues, in the field, and then the bubble. Check back each day as we update the bubble and projections as conference tournament progress before releasing our entire field (with locations) on Monday morning.
Hosts (16 teams)
|Arkansas
|East Carolina
|Georgia
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
|Miami (FL)
|Mississippi State
|NC State
|Oklahoma State
|Oregon State
|Stanford
|Texas Tech
|UCLA
|UC Santa Barbara
|Vanderbilt
|West Virginia
|Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.
One-Bid Leagues (17 teams)
|America East
|Atlantic 10
|Big South
|Colonial
|Horizon
|Harvard
|MAAC
|MAC
|Florida A&M
|Northeast
|Ohio Valley
|Army
|SoCon
|Southland
|Summit
|Southern
|WAC
|Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.
Potential One-Bid Leagues (5 teams)
|Atlantic Sun
|Jacksonville (winners bracket)
Liberty (in losers bracket/potential at-large team)
|Big East
|Creighton (winners bracket/at-large lock)
|Mountain West
|Fresno State (winners bracket/likely at-large team)
|Sun Belt
|Georgia Southern (winners bracket)
Texas State (eliminated/potential at-large team)
|West Coast
|BYU (losers bracket/potential at-large team)
In The Field (18 teams)
|Arizona State
|Auburn
|Baylor
|California
|Clemson
|Connecticut
|Dallas Baptist
|Florida Atlantic
|Illinois
|Illinois State
|Indiana
|Indiana State
|LSU
|Nebraska
|North Carolina
|Ole Miss
|Tennessee
|Texas A&M
|Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.
Bubble IN (8 spots)
|Team
|Record
|Conf
|RPI
|SOS
|Road
|Q1
|Q2
|57
|Michigan
|39-17
|17-8
|41
|130
|12-11
|5-10
|5-2
|58
|Duke
|31-24
|16-15
|44
|21
|10-9
|9-14
|6-6
|59
|Florida State
|35-21
|17-14
|53
|59
|7-10
|8-11
|6-7
|60
|Florida
|33-24
|13-18
|26
|3
|6-12
|13-20
|8-1
|61
|Houston
|32-24
|12-14
|42
|32
|12-8
|8-11
|8-5
|62
|UC Irvine
|36-16
|16-6
|47
|148
|15-11
|0-5
|7-6
|63
|UCF
|35-21
|12-14
|45
|50
|11-8
|7-9
|9-6
|64
|Missouri
|34-22-1
|13-17-1
|30
|26
|11-12-1
|10-17-1
|4-0
Bubble OUT (8 teams)
|Team
|Record
|Conf
|RPI
|SOS
|Road
|Q1
|Q2
|65
|Southern Miss
|36-19
|22-10
|51
|92
|11-10
|3-5
|6-2
|66
|Arizona
|30-24
|13-14
|46
|28
|8-14
|3-16
|12-2
|67
|Texas State
|36-20
|20-12
|52
|89
|14-8
|4-4
|8-5
|68
|Liberty
|38-19
|16-9
|50
|121
|12-13
|4-3
|5-6
|69
|Boston College
|31-26
|14-18
|55
|48
|15-13
|8-14
|7-6
|70
|Wake Forest
|31-26
|15-17
|54
|40
|9-15
|7-12
|7-7
|71
|Oklahoma
|33-23
|11-15
|43
|54
|15-11
|4-12
|14-6
|72
|Virginia
|32-24
|14-18
|48
|31
|9-9
|8-16
|6-5
Bubble Notes
|Compared to most years there is an extremely soft bubble which means one win or loss could shift a team multiple spots as the metrics change.
|Key components that the selection committee will look at include: Conference Record, RPI, SOS (Strength of Schedule), Road Record, Quad 1 records (teams ranked 1-50), and Quad 2 records (teams ranked 51-100). All metrics are as of 11:00AM on Friday, May 24.
|Duke, Florida, Houston, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas State, Virginia, and Wake Forest have completed their seasons.
|Florida State only has one remaining pool play game while Boston College has advanced to the ACC Semifinals.
|Arizona and UC Irvine play in conferences that do not hold tournaments so they will be completing their seasons with three-game series this weekend.
|Southern Miss is in the winner’s bracket of the C-USA Tournament and most likely needs at least one more win to make the field.
|Michigan, Liberty, and UCF are each in the losers brackets of their respective conference tournaments. Michigan and UCF most likely need one more win to make the field, while Liberty would need to win at least two games.