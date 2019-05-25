2021 receiver waiting for chance to be a part of WRU

While Clemson is still in the hunt to grab a couple of wide receivers in the 2020 class, let’s take a peek at where it stands with the position in 2021.

The Tigers already have several prime targets such as Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern product Dacari Collins and Seffner (Fla.) Armwood standout Agiye Hall, and Roswell (Ga.) Centennial’s Julian Nixon could start to pick up more steam in the coming months.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout told The Clemson Insider that he recently has been in contact with Auburn, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Nixon has visited Clemson a few times in the past, including for a game last fall, and says they are one of his favorite schools to date.

“I hope they get back in touch, however it happens, because they’re definitely one of my top schools,” he said. “I just like everything they do and how they develop receivers and the Paw Journey program.”

Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Florida are his top schools as of right now, but he said the Tigers could easily slide into the top spot if an offer comes around.

“Hopefully when I’m a junior they start recruiting me hard because I would want to go to Clemson,” Nixon said.

Seeing as Clemson typically doesn’t offer underclassmen recruits, the fact that Nixon hasn’t received an offer yet is not surprising. Given his size, skill set and natural talent as a pass catcher, his recruitment with Jeff Scott figures to pick up in the next year.

Considering he hasn’t received an offer yet, that he still loves the Tigers is a good sign going forward. The Wide Receiver University tag also carries a lot of weight in the conversation.

“It would mean a lot to be a part of this group considering there are so many great receivers that have been part of WRU and I would like to be part of it,” he said.

Don’t expect any major developments in the next couple of months, but once fall hits, the ball should start rolling for both sides in Nixon’s recruitment.