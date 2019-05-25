Clemson commit humbled by POY Award

Clemson commit Mack Anglin of Highland High School (Marengo, Ohio) was recently named the 2018-19 Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-5, 204-pound senior right-handed pitcher and infielder had led the Fighting Scots to a 19-8 record and berth in the Division II district semifinals at the time of his selection. Through 27 games, Anglin posted a 6-1 record with a 0.36 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched, recording a WHIP of 0.72.

The state’s top-ranked player in the Class of 2019 as rated by Perfect Game and a 2018 first-team All-State selection, Anglin owned a .356 batting average with five home runs, 34 RBI and a .726 slugging percentage entering the district final four.

The Gatorade Player of the Year Award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Anglin has maintained a 3.11 GPA in the classroom. A member of the Business Professionals of America, a student-empowerment and professional growth organization, Anglin has volunteered locally as a youth baseball and basketball coach.

“It was extremely humbling to receive this award,” Anglin told The Clemson Insider. “There have been so many great players before me to be recognized as Gatorade Player of the Year, so to be one of those guys now, it just feels incredible. Without God and all of my great coaches, teammates, friends and family, it wouldn’t have been possible. I am truly grateful.”

Anglin, who committed to Clemson in November 2016, has been staying in touch with the coaches as he gets ready to enroll at the school next month.

“We’ve talked recently and they’re excited to get me down on campus in less than a month,” Anglin said. “I’m counting down the days till I’m in Tigertown!”

Anglin will move into Clemson on Sunday, June 23. In the meantime, he is doing everything he can to prepare himself for the next level and improve his all-around game.

“I’ve currently been working out and focusing on getting a little better each and every day at everything I do,” he said. “I am looking forward to coming in and contributing in any way I can. I’ve met quite a few of the guys already on the team and I am looking forward to competing with them in the ACC and beyond.”

Anglin knows it has been an up-and-down season for the Clemson baseball team, which has a 34-24 record (15-15 ACC) heading into postseason play. The Tigers will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Monday when the selection show airs at noon on ESPNU, and Anglin hopes to see the team finish strong.

“They got off to a good start, but unfortunately have ended up on the wrong end of several really close games,” Anglin said. “Hopefully they make the NCAA Tournament and can make a splash.”