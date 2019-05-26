Clark named to All-ACC Tournament Team

Clemson pitcher Mat Clark was named to the 2019 All-ACC Tournament team on Sunday. Clark is the only member of the Clemson team to make the All-Tournament team.

The sophomore made the team after pitching one of the best games in the history of Clemson baseball in a win over Louisville earlier this week.

Clark was perfect through seven innings, until he gave up a walk in the bottom of the eighth and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. He did not even throw more than two balls to a batter until he issued the walk in the eighth inning.

Pinch-hitter Zach Britton eventually broke up the no-hitter with a home run to right field in the top of the ninth inning for the Cardinals. But by that point, the damage was done, and Clemson got a much needed 7-1 victory at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

The win perhaps secured the Tigers an 11th straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Clark eventually left the game in the ninth inning, but his eight-inning day was a new career-best. Britton’s home run was the only hit Louisville got in the game.

“I was just going to go out there and be aggressive as possible and stay in the strike zone and continue to throw strikes through the course of the game,” Clark said. “I think I was able to locate my pitches pretty well today. It really gave me a lot of confidence and I was able to get ahead.”