Clemson’s toughest games for 2019

A lot has been said about Clemson’s 2019 football schedule. Some think it is too easy for the defending national champions.

Whether that is the case or not, it still appears the Tigers have a few challenges on the schedule.

For instance, Clemson will face three Power 5 conference opponents in the first three weeks of the season for the first time since 2005. The Tigers open the season at home against Georgia Tech, then face Texas A&M the next week at Death Valley and then go on the road for the first time when they travel to Syracuse in Week 3.

The Orange beat Clemson in Syracuse two years ago, the last team to defeat the Tigers in the regular season and the last ACC team to be them.

For the record, Clemson has not opened 3-0 against major conference opponents in the first three games of the season since it defeated Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Virginia to open the 1960 campaign.

Below are what this writer considers Clemson’s toughest games in 2019.

Aug. 29, vs. Georgia Tech, Memorial Stadium, Clemson: Why is this game tough? Because the Yellow Jackets have a new head coach in Geoff Collins. He replaces Paul Johnson, who retired after 11 seasons in Atlanta. Collins’ brings in a new offense at Georgia Tech, one that will spread the football and play with an upbeat tempo. It will definitely be a change from Johnson’s triple option which defensive coordinator Brent Venables mastered. There is a lot of unknowns for Clemson heading into the season opener while Tech knows everything about the Tigers.

Sept. 7, vs. Texas A&M, Memorial Stadium, Clemson: The Aggies should come into this game ranked in the top 15 nationally. If you recall, the Tigers needed a failed two-point conversion in the final seconds to avoid overtime last year as they defeated the Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Jimbo Fisher will bring an experienced Texas A&M squad to Clemson. In his first year at Texas A&M, he led the Aggies to a 9-win season. Fisher knows how to play against Clemson from his days as Florida State’s head coach. This likely will be the Tigers’ toughest game of the season.

Sept. 14, at Syracuse, The Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY: The Orange has played Clemson better than anyone the last two seasons. They beat them in 2017 and last year came within 41 seconds of pulling off another upset. Though Syracuse has a few players to replace, including quarterback Eric Dungey, they still have enough talent to give the Tigers fits if Clemson does not come to play. Plus, if the Orange is in the game late, the Carrier Dome can become more and more difficult to play in as the fans start believing. Syracuse has also designated this game as their homecoming game.

Nov. 9, at NC State, Carter-Finely Stadium, Raleigh, NC: The Wolfpack, generally, always gives the Tigers a tough game, especially in Raleigh. Clemson has won 14 of the last 15 games in the series, but the one loss did come in Raleigh (2011) and it came unexpectedly. Clemson has won the last seven games but winning in Raleigh has not been easy. The Tigers needed a late interception by K’Von Wallace to earn a seven-point win in 2017. In 2015, Deshaun Watson and the offense outscored the ‘Pack, 56-41, and in 2013, a questionable out of bounds call on the NC State sideline allowed Clemson to escape with a 12-point victory. The Wolfpack nearly beat Clemson at Death Valley in 2016. The Tigers won in overtime after the Pack missed a 33-yard field goal on the last play of regulation.

Nov. 30, at South Carolina, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC: Clemson has won the last five games in the series and four of those five games have not been close. The Tigers won by 24 points in Columbia two years ago and has won two straight at Williams-Brice. A win would give Clemson the second longest win-streak in the history of the series on either side, only being out done by the Tigers’ seven-game win streak from 1934-’40. With that said, the Gamecocks would love nothing more than to end the streak and perhaps Clemson’s run at a fifth straight College Football Playoff Appearance.