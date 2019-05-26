NCAA Tournament Projections (May 26)

As Clemson awaits a potential postseason bid, The Clemson Insider releases our projections for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
For a quick review, the field is made up of 64 teams split into 16 regional sites. The 64 teams consist of 31 automatic bids and 33 at-large selections.
We will break the bracket down into hosts, one-bid leagues, potential one-bid leagues, in the field, and then the bubble. Check back each day as we update the bubble and projections as conference tournament progress before releasing our entire field (with locations) on Monday morning.
Hosts (16 teams)
|Arkansas
|East Carolina
|Georgia
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
|LSU
|Mississippi State
|North Carolina
|Oklahoma State
|Oregon State
|Stanford
|Texas Tech
|UCLA
|Vanderbilt
|West Virginia
|Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.
Auto Bids (17 teams)
|Stony Brook
|Fordham
|Creighton
|Campbell
|UC Santa Barbara
|Illinois-Chicago
|Harvard
|Central Michigan
|Florida A&M
|Indiana State
|Fresno State
|Jacksonville State
|Army
|McNeese State
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Southern
|Loyola Marymount
One-Bid Leagues (5 teams)
|Colonial
|Elon/UNC Wilmington
(Winner wins championship)
|MAAC
|Fairfield/Quinnipiac
(Fairfield must win twice)
|Northeast
|Bryant/Central Connecticut State
(Winner wins championship)
|SoCon
|Mercer/Wofford
(Mercer must win twice)
|WAC
|Grand Canyon/Sacramento State
(Winner wins championship)
Potential One-Bid Leagues (2 teams)
|Atlantic Sun
|Stetson (must win championship game)
Liberty (win championship or potential at-large team)
|Sun Belt
|Georgia Southern/Coastal Carolina (must win championship game)
Texas State (eliminated/potential at-large team)
In The Field (16 teams)
|Arizona State
|Auburn
|Baylor
|California
|Connecticut
|Dallas Baptist
|Florida Atlantic
|Illinois
|Illinois State
|Indiana
|Miami (FL)
|Michigan
|NC State
|Nebraska
|Ole Miss
|Tennessee
Bubble IN (8 spots)
|Team
|Record
|Conf
|RPI
|SOS
|Road
|Q1
|Q2
|57
|Florida State
|36-21
|18-14
|49
|58
|7-10
|9-11
|6-7
|58
|Duke
|31-25
|16-16
|44
|17
|10-9
|9-15
|6-6
|59
|Clemson
|34-24
|16-16
|38
|28
|10-11
|8-13
|12-5
|60
|Florida
|33-24
|13-18
|29
|3
|6-12
|14-19
|7-2
|61
|BYU
|36-17
|19-10
|45
|132
|15-9
|0-2
|12-10
|62
|Houston
|32-24
|12-14
|41
|33
|12-8
|8-11
|10-6
|63
|Missouri
|34-22-1
|13-17-1
|30
|26
|11-12-1
|8-16-1
|6-1
|64
|UCF
|36-22
|13-15
|46
|52
|11-8
|8-9
|10-9
Bubble OUT (8 teams)
|Team
|Record
|Conf
|RPI
|SOS
|Road
|Q1
|Q2
|65
|Arizona
|32-24
|15-14
|48
|41
|10-14
|3-16
|12-2
|66
|Southern Miss
|37-19
|23-10
|50
|96
|11-10
|3-5
|6-2
|67
|Texas State
|36-20
|20-12
|52
|91
|14-8
|4-4
|8-5
|68
|UC Irvine
|37-17
|17-7
|54
|166
|16-12
|0-5
|6-4
|69
|Wake Forest
|31-26
|15-17
|53
|39
|9-15
|9-14
|6-6
|70
|TCU
|32-25
|14-14
|58
|49
|9-10
|12-13
|7-6
|71
|Oklahoma
|33-23
|11-15
|43
|53
|15-11
|4-12
|14-6
|72
|Virginia
|32-24
|14-18
|47
|32
|9-9
|9-18
|5-3
Bubble Notes
|Compared to most years there is an extremely soft bubble which means one win or loss could shift a team multiple spots as the metrics change.
|Key components that the selection committee will look at include: Conference Record, RPI, SOS (Strength of Schedule), Road Record, Quad 1 records (teams ranked 1-50), and Quad 2 records (teams ranked 51-100). All metrics are as of 9:00AM on Sunday, May 26.
|The only bubble teams still active are Southern Miss (facing Florida Atlantic in C-USA Championship Game) and TCU (facing Oklahoma State in a must-win game to reach the Big 12 Championship Game vs. West Virginia).
|Potential Stolen Bids for Sunday (besides Southern Miss/TCU):
– Cincinnati defeating Connecticut in AAC Championship Game
– Stetson beating Liberty in Atlantic Sun Championship Game (drops Liberty to bubble team)
– Minnesota/Ohio State winner beating Nebraska in Big 10 Championship Game