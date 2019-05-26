NCAA Tournament Projections (May 26)

As Clemson awaits a potential postseason bid, The Clemson Insider releases our projections for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

For a quick review, the field is made up of 64 teams split into 16 regional sites. The 64 teams consist of 31 automatic bids and 33 at-large selections.

We will break the bracket down into hosts, one-bid leagues, potential one-bid leagues, in the field, and then the bubble. Check back each day as we update the bubble and projections as conference tournament progress before releasing our entire field (with locations) on Monday morning.

Hosts (16 teams) Arkansas East Carolina Georgia Georgia Tech Louisville LSU Mississippi State North Carolina Oklahoma State Oregon State Stanford Texas Tech Texas Tech UCLA Vanderbilt West Virginia Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

Auto Bids (17 teams) Stony Brook Fordham Creighton Campbell UC Santa Barbara Illinois-Chicago Harvard Central Michigan Florida A&M Indiana State Fresno State Jacksonville State Army McNeese State Nebraska-Omaha Southern Loyola Marymount

One-Bid Leagues (5 teams) Colonial Elon/UNC Wilmington

(Winner wins championship) MAAC Fairfield/Quinnipiac

(Fairfield must win twice) Northeast Bryant/Central Connecticut State

(Winner wins championship) SoCon Mercer/Wofford

(Mercer must win twice) WAC Grand Canyon/Sacramento State

(Winner wins championship)

Potential One-Bid Leagues (2 teams) Atlantic Sun Stetson (must win championship game)

Liberty (win championship or potential at-large team) Sun Belt Georgia Southern/Coastal Carolina (must win championship game)

Texas State (eliminated/potential at-large team)

In The Field (16 teams) Arizona State Auburn Baylor California Connecticut Dallas Baptist Florida Atlantic Illinois Illinois State Indiana Miami (FL) Michigan NC State Nebraska Ole Miss Tennessee Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

Bubble IN (8 spots) Team Record Conf RPI SOS Road Q1 Q2 57 Florida State 36-21 18-14 49 58 7-10 9-11 6-7 58 Duke 31-25 16-16 44 17 10-9 9-15 6-6 59 Clemson 34-24 16-16 38 28 10-11 8-13 12-5 60 Florida 33-24 13-18 29 3 6-12 14-19 7-2 61 BYU 36-17 19-10 45 132 15-9 0-2 12-10 62 Houston 32-24 12-14 41 33 12-8 8-11 10-6 63 Missouri 34-22-1 13-17-1 30 26 11-12-1 8-16-1 6-1 64 UCF 36-22 13-15 46 52 11-8 8-9 10-9

Bubble OUT (8 teams) Team Record Conf RPI SOS Road Q1 Q2 65 Arizona 32-24 15-14 48 41 10-14 3-16 12-2 66 Southern Miss 37-19 23-10 50 96 11-10 3-5 6-2 67 Texas State 36-20 20-12 52 91 14-8 4-4 8-5 68 UC Irvine 37-17 17-7 54 166 16-12 0-5 6-4 69 Wake Forest 31-26 15-17 53 39 9-15 9-14 6-6 70 TCU 32-25 14-14 58 49 9-10 12-13 7-6 71 Oklahoma 33-23 11-15 43 53 15-11 4-12 14-6 72 Virginia 32-24 14-18 47 32 9-9 9-18 5-3