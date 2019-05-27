Clemson in the NCAA Tournament

The Tigers have a storied history in the NCAA Tournament. This year Clemson looks to win their first regional since 2010 and advance to the Super Regional for the tenth time in school history.

 

Clemson NCAA Tournament Notes

Clemson is making its 44th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth-most all-time.
The Tigers are making their 32nd appearance in the past 33 years and 11th consecutive appearance.
Clemson is only of only five schools in the nation to play in the NCAA Tournament each of the last 11 seasons (Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt).
The Tigers are 120-93 in their previous 43 appearances with 18 District/Regional titles, four Super Regional titles, and 12 College World Series appearances.

NCAA Tournament Appearances

Rank Team App Last
1 Texas 59 2018
2 Florida State 57 2019
3 Miami (FL) 46 2019
4 Oklahoma State 45 2019
5 Clemson 44 2019
T-6 Arizona State 40 2019
Cal State-Fullerton 40 2018
T-8 Oklahoma 37 2018
St. John’s (NY) 37 2018
Southern Cal 37 2015

Coach Monte Lee NCAA Tournament Notes

Monte Lee is making his eighth appearance as a head coach in the NCAA Tournament. 
In Lee’s previous seven appearances, he is 15-14 (7-6 at Clemson) with one regional title. 
Lee’s teams hosted a regional in each of his first three seasons at Clemson so this is his first road regional with the Tigers following four road regionals during his time at the College of Charleston. 
Lee has a 7-6 home regional record to go along with a 6-2 record in neutral site contests and a 2-6 record (Regionals: 2-4; Super Regionals: 0-2) on opponents’ home fields. 

Tiger Career Stats in the NCAA Tournament

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Wilkie .414 9-9 29 4 12 6 5-6 2 2B, HR, 2 SH
Davidson .342 9-9 38 5 13 5 4-9 2 2B, HR, SF
Hall .286 3-3 7 2 2 0 2-3 2B, 2 SB
J. Hawkins .286 3-3 7 0 2 1 1-2 2B
Byrd .222 10-6 27 2 6 1 2-9 2B, 3B
Greene .188 10-10 32 2 6 2 4-8 2B, SH, 1-1 SB
* Grayson Byrd played in the 2015 NCAA Tournament with LSU.
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Clark 0.00 2-0 0-0 1.2 2 0 0 0-2 .286
Crawford 0.79 4-1 0-0 11.1 5 3 1 3-9 .132
Spiers 1.93 3-0 0-0 4.2 3 1 1 1-7 .167
Griffith 2.57 2-0 1-0 7.0 3 2 2 4-12 .120
Hennessy 10.13 2-1 0-0 2.2 4 3 3 0-4 .333
Weatherly 16.20 1-0 0-0 1.2 6 3 3 2-0 .545
Marr 18.00 2-0 0-1 2.0 4 4 4 2-3 .400

 

