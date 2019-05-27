Looking Ahead: Defensive Tackle

After signing a handful of defensive tackles as part of the 2019 class, Clemson has picked up commitments from three DTs in the current cycle: Hartsville (S.C.) four-star Demonte Capehart, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s four-star Tre Williams and Damascus (Md.) five-star Bryan Bresee.

Unless something changes, the Tigers are filled up at defensive tackle in the 2020 class, and thus can turn more attention to prospects in the 2021 cycle.

In our Looking Ahead feature, The Clemson Insider takes a look at some of the top names to know for the Tigers at DT in 2021:

One of those at the top of Clemson’s board is Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley’s Payton Page, the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 6 overall prospect nationally according to 247Sports.

Page (6-4, 315) made a visit to Clemson last December, returned to campus in late April, and plans to visit again next month. It looks to only be a matter of time before the Tigers join Page’s offer list, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

As a sophomore last season, Page posted 80 total tackles including 26 for loss and 10 sacks.

Another defensive tackle squarely on Clemson’s radar for the next cycle is Norfolk (Va.) Granby’s KaTron Evans, who has visited Clemson a few times including in March when he was able to tour the campus and spend time with the coaches, most notably defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

Evans (6-4, 293) boasts an offer list that features Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and others. Evans told TCI earlier this spring that all of the schools in his recruitment were “on the same level,” but that “Clemson is showing a lot of love and that can be a difference maker.”

Also attracting significant interest from Clemson early on is Tim Keenan of Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound prospect attended Clemson’s season-opener vs. Furman in September 2018, then returned for the spring game in April.

Keenan’s offer list includes Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Louisville and Virginia Tech among others. The Tigers would stand a strong chance with Keenan should they extend an offer in the future. “If I had a top list (of schools) they would be on it,” Keenan told TCI earlier this spring.

Some of the other prospects we’re tracking in the 2021 class include Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic’s J.T. Tuimoloau, Chandler (Ariz.)’s Brandon Buckner, Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn’s Jahvaree Ritzie, Boulder (Colo.) Fairview’s Brayden Wood and Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson’s Tyleik Williams.