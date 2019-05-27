Tigers’ depth at wide receiver shows at boundary

No one in the country has as much talent at wide receiver than Clemson. The defending national champions are at least three-deep at each position—boundary, slot and field—and any of the three can be a starter.

Last year, the Tigers had five players catch at least 21 passes, while four of those had at least 544 receiving yards. In all, 11 different players caught at least one touchdown pass and eight of those were wide receivers.

Here is what Clemson could look like at the boundary receiver position heading into fall camp.

Tee Higgins, Jr., 6-4, 210: Higgins had a great sophomore season last year. He led the Tigers with 59 catches and had a team-high 12 touchdown receptions. He was second on the team in yards with 936, while his average of 15.9 yards per catch also ranked second on the team. Higgins uses his height as an advantage as he can highpoint a football better than anyone. He has developed as an athlete and physically as well. He will win most jump-ball situations and then has the speed to run away from defenders, as evident with his 64-yard touchdown reception at Texas A&M last year.

Diondre Overton, Sr., 6-4, 210: Overton has all the skills and talent to be a starter anywhere in the country. He is tall, physical, strong and fast. His ball skills are the same as Higgins and Justyn Ross. Overton cross trained at all three receiver positions in the spring and will compete for the starting job in the slot with starter Amari Rodgers being out with a torn ACL. Last year, as a backup, Overton caught 14 passes for 199 yards and scored 3 touchdowns. He averaged 14.2 yards per catch.

Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 210: Physically, Ngata is the readiest freshman wide receiver Jeff Scott has had during his 11 years as the Tigers’ wide receivers coach, and that is saying a lot considering the amount of talented players Scott has had the luxury of coaching over the years. A guy who was supposed to be getting ready for his senior prom, Ngata instead enrolled at Clemson in January and showed off his skills during spring workouts. In the spring game, he led the Orange team with five receptions for 127 yards, including one reception for 70 yards. Ngata is tall, fast and very strong. His physicality and size are already that of Higgins who has been the system for two-plus years. A 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com, Ngata helped his high school team win the state championship his senior. He had nine receptions for 103 yards and the game tying score to force overtime in the final minutes of the championship game. In 2018, he had 66 receptions for 1,272 yards and 22 touchdowns. He averaged 19.3 yards per catch. He finished his high school career with 188 receptions for 3,682 yards and 55 touchdowns. He caught at least one touchdown in 36 of his 42 career varsity games, while his team posted a 39-3 record.