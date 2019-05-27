Younger brother of NFL Tiger highly interested in Clemson

Clemson lost standout cornerback Trayvon Mullen to this year’s NFL Draft, but there’s a chance that another corner in the Mullen family could come through Tigertown down the road.

Trevell Mullen is a talented prospect in the 2022 class from Coconut Creek (Fla.) who already has several Division I offers under his belt.

The 6-foot, 150-pound rising sophomore is sure to rack up more offers as he progresses in the recruiting process, and he is hoping for the opportunity to follow in his older brother’s footsteps as a Tiger.

“It would feel absolutely good because I know the fans loved him, so the fans going to love me five times more and it would be good playing on the same field he played on,” Trevell said.

Trayvon was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders in April following a three-year Tiger career which he concluded by earning College Football National Championship Defensive MVP honors in his final college game.

As you’d expect, Trevell has heard a lot from Trayvon about Clemson including “the relationship he had with the coaches and teachers.”

“They were the best coaches he ever had,” Trevell said.

Trevell is on Clemson’s radar, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables recently made a spring evaluation period visit to watch a scrimmage that included Trevell’s Coconut Creek High School team.

As a recruit, Trevell is highly interested in Clemson, especially because he has made a number of trips to watch Trayvon play in Death Valley.

“I love it,” he said of Clemson. “The coaches and the fans, I love them, and the school itself.”

Trevell’s offer list, which should only continue to grow from here, currently includes Kentucky, Indiana, Oregon and Southern Miss. Trevell’s second-oldest brother, Tiawan, signed with Indiana in 2018 and will be a freshman defensive back for the Hoosiers this fall.