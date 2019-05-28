Lee explains why Hennessy will start against Illinois

Lee explains why Hennessy will start against Illinois

Baseball

Lee explains why Hennessy will start against Illinois

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Clemson head coach Monte Lee announced Tuesday the Tigers will start lefty Jacob Hennessy when they play No.2 seed Illinois Friday in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional.

Lee said it was a very difficult decision, but they felt with the matchup and because of some other factors Hennessy made a lot of sense to get the start against the Illini.

Lee, whose Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Regional, said the plan is to do everything the can to win Game 1 and if they do then they will start Mat Clark in Game 2.

, , , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

In this Oxford Regional preview, TCI takes a look at the 2019 statistical overview of each team in the regional as well as a brief look at each school’s NCAA Tournament history and records against the (…)

reply
14hr

After recently landing a commitment from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy, Clemson is zeroing in on its other priority defensive end target: Columbia (S.C.) Hammond (…)

reply
17hr

The Tigers have a storied history in the NCAA Tournament. This year Clemson looks to win their first regional since 2010 and advance to the Super Regional for the tenth time in school history.   (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home