Lee explains why Hennessy will start against Illinois

Clemson head coach Monte Lee announced Tuesday the Tigers will start lefty Jacob Hennessy when they play No.2 seed Illinois Friday in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional.

Lee said it was a very difficult decision, but they felt with the matchup and because of some other factors Hennessy made a lot of sense to get the start against the Illini.

Lee, whose Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Regional, said the plan is to do everything the can to win Game 1 and if they do then they will start Mat Clark in Game 2.