Looking Ahead: Defensive End

After recently landing a commitment from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy, Clemson is zeroing in on its other priority defensive end target: Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star Jordan Burch.

Burch is getting the full-court press from Clemson’s coaching staff and commitments alike. The commits are working hard to help the Tigers recruit Burch, as you can see by this graphic that some of the commits, including five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, shared with him on Twitter:

Burch made a visit to Georgia a couple of weekends ago, and the Bulldogs are in the mix along with Clemson and South Carolina. Burch says little publicly about his recruitment, but we believe this continues to primarily be a battle between the in-state schools. It would be a surprise to see Burch leave the Palmetto State.

South Carolina has the advantage in terms of proximity, and Burch’s mother is high on the Gamecocks. But so was Xavier Thomas’s mother, and we know how that recruitment turned out.

In other words, Clemson remains very much in the race. Burch is not expected to make his decision any time soon, and both programs are working to get the blue-chip prospect back on campus this summer.

Clemson would certainly accept a commitment from Burch, but otherwise, it is likely done at defensive end in the 2020 class.

Looking ahead, some 2021 defensive ends to keep an eye on are Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School’s Cade Denhoff, Highland Springs (Va.)’s Kelvin Gilliam, Roanoke (Ala.) Handley’s Dylan Brooks, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay’s Jeremiah Williams, Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard’s Bryce Langston, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s J.C. Latham, Hutto (Texas)’s Landyn Watson, Katy (Texas) Tompkins’ Tunmise Adeleye, and Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington’s Donell Harris, a University of Miami commit.

Denhoff and Brooks visited Clemson in March, and Denhoff plans to camp at Clemson in June. Gilliam, Williams, Latham and Watson all attended the spring game in April. Langston told TCI recently that he plans to visit this summer, while Harris is looking to visit this summer as well.

