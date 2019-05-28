Oxford Regional At A Glance

In this Oxford Regional preview, TCI takes a look at the 2019 statistical overview of each team in the regional as well as a brief look at each school’s NCAA Tournament history and records against the other schools.
Clemson head coach Monte Lee announced Tuesday the Tigers will start lefty Jacob Hennessy when they play No.2 seed Illinois Friday in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional. Lee said it was a very difficult (…)
First off, we don’t know everything South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday when he was asked about compensating players during a press gathering with the media from the SEC Spring Meetings. (…)
Clemson offensive line commit John Williams showed his toughness last fall, when he suffered a labrum tear in mid-October but played through injury the rest of the season, helping lead his Canton (Ga.) Creekview (…)
Clemson pitcher Mat Clark is coming off a near perfect game against Louisville in the ACC Tournament last week. The media caught up with Clark after the regional sites were announced on Monday. Watch Clark (…)
Everyone knew Justyn Ross had the potential to be someone special when he arrived at Clemson last summer. However, no one knew he would be so special so fast. Ross introduced himself to the college football world (…)
After recently landing a commitment from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy, Clemson is zeroing in on its other priority defensive end target: Columbia (S.C.) Hammond (…)
Monte Lee firmly believes his Clemson baseball team can compete with anybody in the country. That is why, despite being the No. 3 seed, he thinks the Tigers have as good of a chance as anyone in this (…)
The Clemson Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed on Monday afternoon and will play in the Oxford (Miss.) Regional beginning Friday at Swayze Field. The Tigers were selected to the NCAA (…)