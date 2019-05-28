Oxford Regional At A Glance

Oxford Regional At A Glance

Baseball

Oxford Regional At A Glance

By 1 hour ago

By: |

In this Oxford Regional preview, TCI takes a look at the 2019 statistical overview of each team in the regional as well as a brief look at each school’s NCAA Tournament history and records against the other schools.

 

 

Oxford Team Overviews

Ole Miss Illinois Clemson Jax State
Batting:
Average .277 .279 .266 .271
Runs/Game 6.7 5.2 6.6 6.5
Doubles 105 102 112 109
Triples 8 14 6 21
Home Runs 59 38 79 74
Walks 310 208 270 265
HBP 70 42 58 41
Strikeouts 456 368 528 545
Stolen Bases 91-112 55-69 91-116 51-68
Pitching:
ERA 4.34 3.66 4.39 4.30
Opp BA .258 .217 .245 .259
Walks 203 261 218 233
HBP 51 78 53 45
Strikeouts 527 443 502 478
Fielding:
Fielding % .977 .982 .971 .967
Errors 52 36 65 74

 

#1-seed Ole Miss Rebels

2019 Overall Record: 37-25
2019 Conference Record: 16-14 (5th SEC West)
2019 Home Record: 22-9
Previous NCAA Tournaments: 22 (0 titles/5 CWS app/5 SR app)
All-Time NCAA Record: 54-48 (.529)
All-Time Record vs. Illinois: 6-19
Postseason Record vs. Illinois: 0-0
All-Time Record vs. Clemson: 8-7
Postseason Record vs. Clemson: 0-1
All-Time Record vs. Jax State: 7-7
Postseason Record vs. Jax State: 1-0

#2-seed Illinois Fighting Illini

2019 Overall Record: 36-19
2019 Conference Record: 15-9 (T-3rd Big Ten)
2019 Neutral Record: 3-4
2019 Road Record: 15-11
Previous NCAA Tournaments: 11 (0 titles/0 CWS app/1 SR app)
All-Time NCAA Record: 17-21 (.447)
All-Time Record vs. Ole Miss: 19-6
Postseason Record vs. Ole Miss: 0-0
All-Time Record vs. Clemson: 0-3
Postseason Record vs. Clemson: 0-1
All-Time Record vs. Jax State: 0-1
Postseason Record vs. Jax State: 0-0

#3-seed Clemson Tigers

2019 Overall Record: 34-24
2019 Conference Record: 15-15 (4th ACC Atlantic)
2019 Neutral Record: 3-1
2019 Road Record: 10-11
Previous NCAA Tournaments: 43 (0 titles/12 CWS app/9 SR app)
All-Time NCAA Record: 120-93 (.563)
All-Time Record vs. Ole Miss: 7-8
Postseason Record vs. Ole Miss: 1-0
All-Time Record vs. Illinois: 3-0
Postseason Record vs. Illinois: 1-0
All-Time Record vs. Jax State: 0-0
Postseason Record vs. Jax State: 0-0

#4-seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks

2019 Overall Record: 37-21
2019 Conference Record: 22-8 (1st Ohio Valley)
2019 Neutral Record: 3-0
2019 Road Record: 14-10
Previous NCAA Tournaments: 4 (0 titles/0 CWS app/0 SR app)
All-Time NCAA Record: 0-8 (.000)
All-Time Record vs. Ole Miss: 7-7
Postseason Record vs. Ole Miss: 0-1
All-Time Record vs. Illinois: 1-0
Postseason Record vs. Illinois: 0-0
All-Time Record vs. Clemson: 0-0
Postseason Record vs. Clemson: 0-0

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
14hr

After recently landing a commitment from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy, Clemson is zeroing in on its other priority defensive end target: Columbia (S.C.) Hammond (…)

reply
17hr

The Tigers have a storied history in the NCAA Tournament. This year Clemson looks to win their first regional since 2010 and advance to the Super Regional for the tenth time in school history.   (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home