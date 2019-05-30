Davidson has a lot on his mind

OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson is like any other baseball player participating in this week’s NCAA Tournament Regional in Oxford, Mississippi.

He scouting the pitchers for Illinois, the Tigers’ first opponent in the regional, as well taking batting practice and working in the field. However, Davidson has a little more on his mind than just playing baseball this week.

Unlike his teammates or anyone else in the Oxford Regional, Davidson is considered the top Major League Baseball prospect in the regional and is the only player likely to be selected in the first round of Monday’s MLB Draft.

Before leaving Clemson, Davidson spoke about his plans for next Monday and admitted the draft is on his mind a little. The junior also talked about the Tigers getting a second chance and how they look forward to playing in this week’s regional.

Clemson, the No. 3 seed, will play the Illini at 4 p.m., on Friday. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

