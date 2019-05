By: Will Vandervort and Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago

OXFORD, Miss. — Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb spoke to the media following Thursday’s practice at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. The Illini will play Clemson at 4 p.m., Friday in Game 1 of the NCAA’s Oxford Regional.

Hartleb spoke about the Tigers, while giving a scouting report about his starter, Ty Weber, for Friday’s game.