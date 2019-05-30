Sharpe finalist for John Olerud award

OXFORD, MISS. – Freshman righthander and first baseman Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award, presented annually by the College Baseball Foundation. The award is named for the former Washington State standout and is presented this summer.





The only true starting pitcher on the finalist list, Sharpe has a 6-4 record with a 3.48 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and a team-high 80 strikeouts in 77.2 innings pitched over 14 starts. He is also hitting .264 with three homers, four doubles, 18 RBIs, 22 runs, a .377 on-base percentage and three steals in 38 games (34 starts) as a batter.

Sharpe, a Second-Team All-ACC starting pitcher, is joined by finalists Alec Burleson (East Carolina), Tristin English (Georgia Tech), Will Matthiessen (Stanford) and Aaron Schunk (Georgia). Sharpe is the only freshman among the five finalists.

For more information on the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award and College Baseball Hall of Fame, visit CollegeBaseballHall.org.