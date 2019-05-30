TCI Preview from the Oxford Regional

OXFORD, MS — The Clemson Insider is on location at Ole Miss. The Tigers are preparing for what they hope is a run to Omaha.
Will and Robert preview Friday’s game with Illinois and the Oxford regional.
In our Looking Ahead feature, The Clemson Insider takes a look at Clemson’s recruiting at the running back position: After signing two running backs in the 2019 class — Chez Mellusi and Michel (…)
The nation’s top receivers helped lead Clemson to a national championship last season. Let’s review some of the top moments for WRU. Photo Gallery
OXFORD, MS — The Tigers hit the practice field at Swayze Field Thursday as the prepared fo the Ole Miss regional. Check out some of the action in The Clemson Insider’s gallery. Photo Gallery
OXFORD, Miss. — Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb told the media following practice Thursday at Swayze Filed in Oxford, Miss., that junior Ty Weber will take the mound for the No. 2 seed Illini when (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Carson Spiers came to Clemson to play in environments like the one the Tigers will see this weekend at Swayze Field at the Oxford (Miss.) Regional. The media caught up with Spiers following (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson says it is ready as it can be as it gets set to take on No. 2 seed Illinois in Game 1 Friday at the Oxford (Miss.) Regional at Swayze Field in Oxford. “I think we are about as ready (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — The media caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee after Thursday’s practice as they prepare for the Oxford (Miss.) Regional. Lee said his team is loose and ready to play. Watch on (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb spoke to the media following Thursday’s practice at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. The Illini will play Clemson at 4 p.m., Friday in Game 1 of the NCAA’s (…)
OXFORD, MISS. – Freshman righthander and first baseman Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award, presented annually by the College (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — After starting in every one of his 14 appearances in 2018, Jacob Hennessy did not make his first start this year until April 10 at home against Furman, six weeks into the season. Though he (…)