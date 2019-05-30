UGA commit to camp at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a group of teammates from McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy to campus next week during the first high school session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp.

Among those from Eagle’s Landing that will be camping at Clemson for a day is 2020 four-star wide receiver Justin Robinson, a University of Georgia commitment.

“I’ll be there next week, I want to say next Wednesday,” Robinson said. “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited.”

Robinson, who committed to the Bulldogs in March, also competed at the Swinney Camp last summer.

The Tigers stopped by Robinson’s school to check on him during the spring evaluation period.

“They came to the school I think a couple weeks ago and just spoke to the coach a little bit,” Robinson said.

In addition to Georgia, Robinson has offers from Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia among others. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect hopes his performance at the Swinney Camp results in an offer from the Tigers. “That would be a top choice,” he said. “I’d be really excited.”

Robinson feels Virginia, Penn State and Florida State are recruiting him the hardest right now along with Georgia. He says his verbal pledge to the Bulldogs remains solid but he wants to take some official visits.

As of now, three schools are in line to get official visits from Robinson this summer. “Right now, just Georgia, Penn State and Virginia,” he said.

As a junior last season, Robinson recorded 34 receptions for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns while also tallying three interceptions on defense.