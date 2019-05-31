Photo Gallery: Clemson 8, Illinois 4

OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson took Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional with an 8-4 victory over Illinois Friday afternoon.
Check out some of the action in The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery!
OXFORD, Miss — Though there was a chance he might not pitch again this season, Davis Sharpe needed a break. The freshman knew something was wrong with his right shoulder. It was sore and it was not (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee, catcher Kyle Wilkie, first baseman Grayson Byrd and pitcher Davis Sharpe were all smiles in the postgame press conference after their 8-4 victory over Illinois (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Monte Lee said his team played an outstanding game Friday in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional at Swayze Field. Lee praised the relief performance from freshman Davis Sharpe, who went 6 (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson’s top of the batting lineup produced 10 of its 12 hits Friday, while freshman Davis Sharpe came out of the bullpen and went 6 2/3 innings in relief as the No. 3 seed Tigers (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson extended its lead against Illinois in the top of the seventh inning in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional on Friday. After the Tigers loaded the bases on two singles a walk, with (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson got two home runs in the top of the third inning against Illinois to gain back the lead in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional on Friday. Michael Green led off the inning with a (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning against Illinois in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional on Friday. Catcher Kyle Wilkie drove a 1-2 pitch into centerfield with (…)
Clemson (34-24) opens play in the 2019 Oxford Regional against Illinois (36-19) today. First pitch from Swayze Field is set for 4:00PM and is set to be televised by ESPNU. The Tigers will be the (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — The media caught up with Kyle Wilkie following Clemson’s practice Thursday as they prepare for the Oxford (Miss.) Regional. Wilkie talked about how “awesome” it is to be playing in the (…)