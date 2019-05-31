Clemson storms in front in the third

OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson got two home runs in the top of the third inning against Illinois to gain back the lead in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional on Friday.

Michael Green led off the inning with a solo home run to left centerfield that tied the game at two. It was Green’s third home run of the season, and just the fourth all year allowed by starter Ty Weber.

Grayson Byrd then put the Tigers back on top with a two-run shot to right. With Logan Davidson on first after a walk, Byrd took Weber’s offering down the line in deep right field to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead.

Weber allowed just three home runs all season prior to the third inning and he allowed two in the inning.

Clemson ended the third with three runs on two hits, no errors and no one left.

