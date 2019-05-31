Familiar RB looks forward to camping at Clemson again

Clemson will welcome a familiar face back to campus for the second high school session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp.

Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2021 four-star running back Evan Pryor plans to camp on June 12 and told The Clemson Insider he is excited to work out with running backs coach Tony Elliott again.

“Really looking forward to it,” Pryor said. “Especially now that we know each other more, it should be great quality work.”

Pryor (5-10, 190) has gotten to know Elliott very well over the years, having participated in the Swinney Camp in each summer since he was a fifth grader.

“He’s coached me the same since fifth grade as he would do now,” Pryor said of Elliott. “Straight forward and a great guy who knows the game.”

Pryor is ready to showcase his talent and compete with other top players at the camp, while learning from a first-class coaching staff. Pryor knows he will walk away from Clemson’s camp as a better player than he was going into it.

“They keep great talent at their camp and they have most of the best coaches in the nation,” he said. “So with everything you do there, you’re getting better.”

Pryor holds offers from UNC, Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, NC State and a host of others.

While Pryor claims no favorites in his recruitment right now, he admits the Tigers could become the team to beat should they extend an offer moving forward.

“No favorites at the moment, but with an offer they could become my favorite,” he said.

Pryor is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in North Carolina, No. 6 running back nationally and No. 114 overall prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports.