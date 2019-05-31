Tigers face Fighting Illini in Oxford Regional Opener

Clemson (34-24) opens play in the 2019 Oxford Regional against Illinois (36-19) today. First pitch from Swayze Field is set for 4:00PM and is set to be televised by ESPNU. The Tigers will be the designated visiting team in the contest and will be in the third-base dugout.
The Series
|Meetings:
|3 (first met in 1970)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 3-0
|Record at Neutral:
|N/A
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 9-3 at the 2000 Clemson Regional
|vs. Lee:
|N/A
NCAA Tournament Notes
|Clemson is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance (11th consecutive and 32 of the last 33 years). All-time the Tigers are 120-93 (.563) in the NCAA Tournament with a 57-54 (.514) record at neutral sites.
|Illinois is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance. All-time the Fighting Illini are 17-21 (.447) in the NCAA Tournament with a 10-11 (.476) record neutral sites.
|The Tigers have previously faced a current Big Ten team seven times in NCAA Tournament play. Clemson is 3-4 in those contests, including a 2-4 mark at neutral sites.
|The Fighting Illini have previously faced a current ACC team nine times in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois is 4-5 in those contests, including a 2-4 mark at neutral sites.
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 4-6 all-time on May 31 with an 1-5 mark at neutral sites.
|The Tigers and Illinois have two common opponents: Coastal Carolina and Wake Forest. Clemson swept a home-and-home series from Coastal Carolina (8-5, 14-) and won two of three home games from Wake Forest (4-3, 10-9, 5-14) while Illinois lost a game at Coastal Carolina (3-11), swept two home games from Coastal Carolina (4-2, 4-1), and won at Wake Forest (5-2).
|The Tigers have faced 10 of the current 13 members of the Big Ten. Clemson is 152-66-1 in those contests (a majority of those meetings are with former ACC member Maryland – 164) with a 21-11 mark at neutral sites.
|Coach Lee is 5-1 all-time against current Big Ten members (1-1 vs. Indiana, 2-0 vs. Michigan, 2-0 vs. Michigan State). Coach Lee is 2-0 against the Big Ten while at Clemson (2-0 vs. Michigan State).
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Neutral Record:
|3-1 (4-2 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 7-1 vs. Louisville (ACC Tournament) (Thu, 5/23)
L, 5-7 (12) vs. Boston College (ACC Tournament) (Tue, 5/21)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.6 RPG, .266 BA, 112 2B, 6 3B, 79 HR, 270 BB, 528 K, 91-116 SB
|Pitching:
|4.39 ERA, .245 OBA (486 hits), 218 BB, 53 HBP, & 502 K in 528.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.971 (65 errors in 2219 chances)
The Fighting Illini
|Head Coach:
|Dan Hartleb (14th season at Illinois)
|2018 Recap:
|33-20 (15-9; T-4th Big Ten) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|3rd in Big Ten (13 teams)
|Neutral Record:
|3-4 (8-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 4-5 vs. Michigan (Big Ten Tournament) (Thu, 5/23)
L, 2-6 vs. Maryland (Big Ten Tournament (Wed, 5/22)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|5.2 RPG, .279 BA, 102 2B, 14 3B, 38 HR, 208 BB, 368 K, 55-69 SB
|Pitching:
|3.66 ERA, .217 OBA (388 hits), 261 BB, 78 HBP, & 443 K in 492.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.982 (36 errors in 2017 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.293 BA, 13 2B, 5 HR, & 37 RBI in 55 games
|1B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.315 BA, 15 2B, 15 HR, & 56 RBI in 58 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.265 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 23 RBI in 42 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.296 BA, 17 2B, 15 HR, & 55 RBI in 58 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.241 BA, 3 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 30 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.261 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 58 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.215 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 52 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.299 BA, 8 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 25 games
|DH
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.283 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, & 23 RBI in 49 games
|Illinois
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|32
|Jeff Korte
|SR
|.216 BA, 2 2B, 2 HR, & 21 RBI in 35 games
|1B
|18
|Kellen Sarver
|*FR
|.270 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 28 RBI in 55 games
|2B
|20
|Branden Comia
|FR
|.254 BA, 4 2B, 4 HR, & 20 RBI in 44 games
|SS
|4
|Ben Troike
|JR
|.260 BA, 13 2B, 2 HR, & 21 RBI in 43 games
|3B
|27
|Grant Van Scoy
|SR
|.347 BA, 13 2B, 2 HR, & 22 RBI in 54 games
|LF
|29
|Cam McDonald
|FR
|.282 BA, 4 2B, 1 HR, & 33 RBI in 55 games
|CF
|37
|Zac Taylor
|*SR
|.331 BA, 12 2B, 10 HR, & 28 RBI in 41 games
|RF
|3
|Jack Yalowitz
|SR
|.296 BA, 14 2B, 5 HR, & 31 RBI in 54 games
|DH
|6
|Michael Massey
|JR
|.325 BA, 14 2B, 5 HR, & 27 RBI in 53 games
Probable Starting Pitchers
|LHP
|32
|Jacob Hennessy
|JR
|4-1/19 app (5 GS)/3.72 ERA (48.1 IP)/.249 OBA (46 hits)/12 BB/35 K
|RHP
|7
|Ty Weber
|JR
|4-2/15 app (13 GS)/2.97 ERA (75.2 IP)/.212 OBA (59 hits)/31 BB/45 K