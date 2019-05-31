Tigers face Fighting Illini in Oxford Regional Opener

Clemson (34-24) opens play in the 2019 Oxford Regional against Illinois (36-19) today. First pitch from Swayze Field is set for 4:00PM and is set to be televised by ESPNU. The Tigers will be the designated visiting team in the contest and will be in the third-base dugout.

The Series

Meetings: 3 (first met in 1970) Series Record: Clemson leads 3-0 Record at Neutral: N/A Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 9-3 at the 2000 Clemson Regional vs. Lee: N/A

NCAA Tournament Notes

Clemson is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance (11th consecutive and 32 of the last 33 years). All-time the Tigers are 120-93 (.563) in the NCAA Tournament with a 57-54 (.514) record at neutral sites. Illinois is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance. All-time the Fighting Illini are 17-21 (.447) in the NCAA Tournament with a 10-11 (.476) record neutral sites. The Tigers have previously faced a current Big Ten team seven times in NCAA Tournament play. Clemson is 3-4 in those contests, including a 2-4 mark at neutral sites. The Fighting Illini have previously faced a current ACC team nine times in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois is 4-5 in those contests, including a 2-4 mark at neutral sites.

Quick Hits

Clemson is 4-6 all-time on May 31 with an 1-5 mark at neutral sites. The Tigers and Illinois have two common opponents: Coastal Carolina and Wake Forest. Clemson swept a home-and-home series from Coastal Carolina (8-5, 14-) and won two of three home games from Wake Forest (4-3, 10-9, 5-14) while Illinois lost a game at Coastal Carolina (3-11), swept two home games from Coastal Carolina (4-2, 4-1), and won at Wake Forest (5-2). The Tigers have faced 10 of the current 13 members of the Big Ten. Clemson is 152-66-1 in those contests (a majority of those meetings are with former ACC member Maryland – 164) with a 21-11 mark at neutral sites. Coach Lee is 5-1 all-time against current Big Ten members (1-1 vs. Indiana, 2-0 vs. Michigan, 2-0 vs. Michigan State). Coach Lee is 2-0 against the Big Ten while at Clemson (2-0 vs. Michigan State).

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams) Neutral Record: 3-1 (4-2 in 2018) Last Week: W, 7-1 vs. Louisville (ACC Tournament) (Thu, 5/23)

L, 5-7 (12) vs. Boston College (ACC Tournament) (Tue, 5/21) 2019 Stats Hitting: 6.6 RPG, .266 BA, 112 2B, 6 3B, 79 HR, 270 BB, 528 K, 91-116 SB Pitching: 4.39 ERA, .245 OBA (486 hits), 218 BB, 53 HBP, & 502 K in 528.1 IP Fielding: .971 (65 errors in 2219 chances)

The Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Dan Hartleb (14th season at Illinois) 2018 Recap: 33-20 (15-9; T-4th Big Ten) – N/A – NR Preseason: 3rd in Big Ten (13 teams) Neutral Record: 3-4 (8-5 in 2018) Last Week: L, 4-5 vs. Michigan (Big Ten Tournament) (Thu, 5/23)

L, 2-6 vs. Maryland (Big Ten Tournament (Wed, 5/22) 2019 Stats Hitting: 5.2 RPG, .279 BA, 102 2B, 14 3B, 38 HR, 208 BB, 368 K, 55-69 SB Pitching: 3.66 ERA, .217 OBA (388 hits), 261 BB, 78 HBP, & 443 K in 492.1 IP Fielding: .982 (36 errors in 2017 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson POS # Player YR 2019 Stats C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .293 BA, 13 2B, 5 HR, & 37 RBI in 55 games 1B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .315 BA, 15 2B, 15 HR, & 56 RBI in 58 games 2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .265 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 23 RBI in 42 games SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .296 BA, 17 2B, 15 HR, & 55 RBI in 58 games 3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .241 BA, 3 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 30 games LF 5 Sam Hall SO .261 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 58 games CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .215 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 52 games RF 11 Michael Green *SO .299 BA, 8 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 25 games DH 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .283 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, & 23 RBI in 49 games Illinois POS # Player YR 2019 Stats C 32 Jeff Korte SR .216 BA, 2 2B, 2 HR, & 21 RBI in 35 games 1B 18 Kellen Sarver *FR .270 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 28 RBI in 55 games 2B 20 Branden Comia FR .254 BA, 4 2B, 4 HR, & 20 RBI in 44 games SS 4 Ben Troike JR .260 BA, 13 2B, 2 HR, & 21 RBI in 43 games 3B 27 Grant Van Scoy SR .347 BA, 13 2B, 2 HR, & 22 RBI in 54 games LF 29 Cam McDonald FR .282 BA, 4 2B, 1 HR, & 33 RBI in 55 games CF 37 Zac Taylor *SR .331 BA, 12 2B, 10 HR, & 28 RBI in 41 games RF 3 Jack Yalowitz SR .296 BA, 14 2B, 5 HR, & 31 RBI in 54 games DH 6 Michael Massey JR .325 BA, 14 2B, 5 HR, & 27 RBI in 53 games

Probable Starting Pitchers